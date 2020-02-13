BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Update

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 418,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $178.28 and a 12 month high of $223.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $1,830,747.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,086.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 82,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

