Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

