Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%.
Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
