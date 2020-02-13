Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 101,248 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

