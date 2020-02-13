Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,149 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $809,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $123.45 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $311.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

