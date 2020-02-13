Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

