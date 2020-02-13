Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

