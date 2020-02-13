Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 183 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $119.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

