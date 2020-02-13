Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period.

Shares of DWAS opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

