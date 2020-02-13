Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 213 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

IWP stock opened at $161.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.63 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

