iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Increased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $115,063,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $190.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $143.94 and a 1-year high of $190.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

