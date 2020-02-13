Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.