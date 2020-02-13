Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.92 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

