Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,526,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,036,000 after buying an additional 329,498 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

