Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 21,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.91.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 464,252 shares of company stock valued at $78,535,262 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $189.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 201.55, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

