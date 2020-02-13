Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $347.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of -289.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.84 and a 200-day moving average of $349.12. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

