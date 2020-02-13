Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 4.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Illumina by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 23.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 130.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Illumina by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $293.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

