Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $436.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

