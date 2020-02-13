Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,901,000 after buying an additional 819,593 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $77,131,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

