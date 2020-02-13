Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 199 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 24,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 75.92%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

