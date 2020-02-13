IPH (ASX:IPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.14

IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$10.14 ($7.19) and last traded at A$9.86 ($6.99), with a volume of 906050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$9.50 ($6.74).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$8.90 and a 200-day moving average of A$8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.27.

IPH Company Profile (ASX:IPH)

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and engages in the development and provision of IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

