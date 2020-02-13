Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.20

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.20 ($0.85) and last traded at A$1.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 4178508 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.16 ($0.82).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33.

About Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

