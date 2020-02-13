Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.40

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$6.40 ($4.54) and last traded at A$6.13 ($4.35), with a volume of 488439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.19 ($4.39).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.80.

Get Pinnacle Investment Management Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.