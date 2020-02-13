McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Short Interest Up 48.2% in January

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 209,300 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of McClatchy in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

Shares of MNI opened at $0.75 on Thursday. McClatchy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $6.23.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $167.44 million for the quarter.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

