Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.40. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 20,156,838 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -105.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 98,745 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,063,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,576,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 76,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.