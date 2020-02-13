Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.70. Antero Resources shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 10,458,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $5,315,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 428.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 227,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 184,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

