Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.48. Transocean shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 18,900,539 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 234.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 600.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

