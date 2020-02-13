United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $14.03

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $14.03. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 3,121,811 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

