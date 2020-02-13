Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Up to $21.73

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.19, but opened at $21.73. Halliburton shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 9,892,424 shares.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,855,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after acquiring an additional 488,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $125,676,000 after acquiring an additional 146,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

