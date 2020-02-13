Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.43

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$18.43 ($13.07) and last traded at A$17.95 ($12.73), with a volume of 814496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$17.60 ($12.48).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN)

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

