Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 6,429,577 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.45.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.