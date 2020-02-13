Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 6,429,577 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.
