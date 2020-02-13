Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Rises By 120.0%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

Latest News

