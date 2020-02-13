Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Rises By 120.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.