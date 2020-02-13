Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

