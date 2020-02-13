General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 237,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GMO opened at $0.21 on Thursday. General Moly has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

