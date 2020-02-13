Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Rises By 12.7%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $11.28 on Thursday. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

