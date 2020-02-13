Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $133.99

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.25, but opened at $133.99. Baidu shares last traded at $137.49, with a volume of 3,630,924 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of -152.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,135.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 33.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $47,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baidu by 152.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after purchasing an additional 318,582 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

