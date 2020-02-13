Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.75. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 6,912,004 shares trading hands.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $777.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Papa acquired 100,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 137,500 shares of company stock worth $461,600. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $9,722,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

