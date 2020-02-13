Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.57. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 7,073,669 shares.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

