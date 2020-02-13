Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.58. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 6,364,000 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 3,364,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $5,786,080.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 344,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 313.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 111.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

