Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.15

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.15 and last traded at $148.56, with a volume of 12437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.69.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

