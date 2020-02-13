Short Interest in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Drops By 47.9%

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Allison M. Destefano bought 21,739 shares of Envela stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $31,738.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,285 shares in the company, valued at $33,996.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 23,739 shares of company stock valued at $34,679 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envela stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Envela as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of ELA stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Envela has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

