Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Drops By 21.0%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

