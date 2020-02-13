Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Gap Up to $56.76

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.23, but opened at $56.76. Marathon Petroleum shares last traded at $58.93, with a volume of 8,063,617 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 149,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.