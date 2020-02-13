Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $53.40, but opened at $55.00. Bunge shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 2,758,281 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Get Bunge alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Bunge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.