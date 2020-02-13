Short Interest in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Rises By 103.6%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the January 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,697,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

LOV opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

