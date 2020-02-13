Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 736,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

