Short Interest in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Rises By 20.8%

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 784.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24. Intellicheck has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.25.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.