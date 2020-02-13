CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.40. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 3,015,347 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

