CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.40. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 3,015,347 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.
About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
