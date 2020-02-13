Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Up to $13.32

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.32. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 2,650,582 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

