HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $20.39

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $20.39. HUYA shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 2,703,122 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Get HUYA alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HUYA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 83.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.