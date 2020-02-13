Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank stock opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 174.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.